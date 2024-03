Almaz Attokurov was relieved of his post as head of Chui district of Chui region. The corresponding order was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The official was relieved of his position due to appointment to another post. He had worked as head of the district for seven months.

By another presidential decree, Ruslanbek Tagaev was appointed to the vacant position. Previously, he was the head of Leninsky district of Bishkek.