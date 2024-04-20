Ex-deputy Kubanychbek Zholdoshbaev compensates damage to state and released

Former MP Kubanychbek Zholdoshbaev has fully compensated the damage to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, on April 19, the Pervomaisky District Court changed the preventive measure for the former parliament member to a written undertaking not to leave the city due to the fact that he compensated the state for damage in the amount of 150 million soms.

«Investigative measures continue,» the state committee added.

On February 22, the SCNS detained the ex-deputy and founder of Besh-Sary LLC (the firm owns two trading houses in Osh market and supplies coal) for tax evasion on a large scale and fraud. It was found that on the instructions of the management, the administration of Besh-Sary LLC has been conducting double-entry bookkeeping for many years.