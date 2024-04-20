11:46
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Ex-deputy Kubanychbek Zholdoshbaev compensates damage to state and released

Former MP Kubanychbek Zholdoshbaev has fully compensated the damage to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, on April 19, the Pervomaisky District Court changed the preventive measure for the former parliament member to a written undertaking not to leave the city due to the fact that he compensated the state for damage in the amount of 150 million soms.

«Investigative measures continue,» the state committee added.

On February 22, the SCNS detained the ex-deputy and founder of Besh-Sary LLC (the firm owns two trading houses in Osh market and supplies coal) for tax evasion on a large scale and fraud. It was found that on the instructions of the management, the administration of Besh-Sary LLC has been conducting double-entry bookkeeping for many years.
link: https://24.kg/english/292118/
views: 183
Print
Related
Ex-deputy of Parliament Zhanybek Bakchiev released under travel restrictions
Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody
Emil Zhamgyrchiev released on his own recognizance
Clothing market illegally opened on state land in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzavtozhol employees compensate damage to state of 7 million soms
Director of Emark Group released from pre-trial detention center
Director of Burana Grand construction company released from detention center
Kaganat co-owner Azret Bootaev released after paying 356 million soms
Director of Avangard Style construction company released on his own recognizance
Officials of Cadastre in Aravan cause damage in amount of 37 million soms
Popular
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
20 April, Saturday
10:30
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan recognizes ban on rallies in Bishkek legal Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan recognizes ban on rallies i...
10:19
Construction of multidisciplinary hospital with 350 beds starts in Karakol
10:13
Akylbek Japarov meets with President of International Republican Institute
10:04
Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympics in Paris
09:57
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sign seven documents
19 April, Friday
17:51
Education Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation issues
17:44
President of Kazakhstan awards Sadyr Japarov with Dostyk Order
17:32
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document