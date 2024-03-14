18:08
Kyrgyzstan switches to 12-year education, Cabinet draws up decree

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is planning to adopt a decree «On modernizing the structure of secondary general education». A high-ranking official from the presidential administration told reporters.

According to him, the decision will be aimed at modernizing the structure and content of school general education, at improving the functional literacy and competencies of students through the introduction of educational trends adopted in the international community and changes in the duration of education in the system of general school education.

Thus, a gradual transition to the 12-year model of education and updating the educational program is planned.

«It is worth noting that the 12-year model of education is adopted in many developed countries and allows to continue professional training in foreign universities, at the same time, graduates of Kyrgyz schools with 11-year form of education lose one academic year and before entering a university must study an additional year,» the official said.

Adoption of the document will solve the problem and create a favorable educational environment for strengthening physical health and shaping the spiritual and moral state of students, he said.

The education system in Kyrgyzstan needs changes because many aspects of the system have remained unchanged since Soviet times and do not meet modern requirements and challenges. This includes outdated teaching methods, insufficient use of information technology, insufficient preparation for the requirements of the labor market, and much more.

The 12-year education model will ensure better quality of education, prepare students for modern realities and increase their competitiveness in the labor market.

Also, according to him, curricula, textbooks and methods will be completely changed.
