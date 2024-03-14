13:32
Former Minister of Agriculture Erkinbek Choduyev detained

Former Agriculture Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkinbek Choduyev was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The investigators received information about corruption and fraudulent activities of the former official.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 222 «Money laundering» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The ex-minister, being the executive director of Limatex Cotton Corporation LLC, through illegal privatization of the company’s land plots in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions with a total area of more than 50 hectares, sold them to private individuals. The preliminary damage is estimated at 500 million soms,» the statement says.

Erkinbek Choduyev was detained and taken to the temporary detention center of the SCNS.

«At present, work is underway to identify and prosecute other persons involved in this corrupt activity,» the SCNS said.
