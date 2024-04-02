12:06
Office of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan opened in Guangzhou

An official representative office of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan has been opened in Guangzhou (China). The press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the head of the Chamber, Temir Sariev. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes that the new office will become an important meeting point for entrepreneurs, where they can find new partners and resolve important issues. Opening of the representative office contributes to the development of trade and economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China.

The representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic in Guangzhou is Meerim Kozhokmatova.

«The opening of the office was facilitated by negotiations between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and China. During negotiations at PRC-CA 5+1 summit, the head of China, Xi Jinping, said that it was necessary to enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. And Guangzhou is a major trading platform for business. Therefore, opening the office will be a great help for entrepreneurs,» Temir Sariev said.
