11:03
USD 89.12
EUR 94.98
RUB 0.95
English

Resident of Suzak illegally sells firearms and ammunition

A resident of Suzak district was detained on suspicion of illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

As a result of operational activities, information was received about a citizen of neighboring country temporarily residing in Suzak district. According to investigators, he sold military firearms through trusted men.

He was identified as a native of Suzak district, 47, who received citizenship of one of neighboring countries. The weapons he was selling turned out to be unregistered and without identifying numbers.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 267 «Illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During a search of the house, a large arsenal of firearms and ammunition of various calibers and components for them were found.

An investigation was launched into the illegal storage of firearms and ammunition and forensic examinations were ordered. The man was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Additional measures are being taken to establish the channel for the supply and sources of acquisition of weapons and ammunition. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/291630/
views: 132
Print
Related
More than kilogram of marijuana, weapon found in house of Talas resident
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
Weapons and ammunition confiscated from owner of Bolot market in Naryn region
Weapons cache belonging to Kamchi Kolbaev's organized crime group discovered
Ammunition confiscated from local resident in Issyk-Kul region
Resident of Chui region illegally stores weapons and ammunition at home
Firearms and ammunition found in Bulan-Sogotu village
Police detain previously convicted man with weapons and drugs
Ammunition confiscated from resident of Osh city
Local police officer of Manas village detained when trying to sell weapons
Popular
Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards
World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
16 April, Tuesday
10:51
500 trees planted in Kyrgyzstan as part of Garden of Memory campaign 500 trees planted in Kyrgyzstan as part of Garden of Me...
10:33
Liver transplant operations to be performed at Osh State University
10:25
Man suspected of raping 5-year-old girl in Kara-Suu district of Osh region
10:16
Illegal import of trucks from China revealed with 7.5 million damage
09:57
Akylbek Japarov arrives in USA to participate in IMF, World Bank Group meetings