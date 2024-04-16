Resident of Suzak illegally sells firearms and ammunition

A resident of Suzak district was detained on suspicion of illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

As a result of operational activities, information was received about a citizen of neighboring country temporarily residing in Suzak district. According to investigators, he sold military firearms through trusted men.

He was identified as a native of Suzak district, 47, who received citizenship of one of neighboring countries. The weapons he was selling turned out to be unregistered and without identifying numbers.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 267 «Illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During a search of the house, a large arsenal of firearms and ammunition of various calibers and components for them were found.

An investigation was launched into the illegal storage of firearms and ammunition and forensic examinations were ordered. The man was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Additional measures are being taken to establish the channel for the supply and sources of acquisition of weapons and ammunition. The investigation is ongoing.