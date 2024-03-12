Kyrgyzstan, U.S. cooperate to detect attempts to circumvent sanctions

«We quite often turn to the Kyrgyz authorities when we have information. We are doing this proactively,» U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie said in an interview with Tazabek.

According to him, upon receiving information that a Kyrgyz company is involved in re-export, the U.S. authorities contact the Cabinet of Ministers and warn them, proposing to take action against these companies.

«As I have learned from the news, two companies that we detected back in July 2023 have already been legally liquidated here. This is exactly what we would like to see — putting these enterprises out of business, because their only purpose is to act as intermediaries. Not all, but most of these companies are often created by Russians. They were opened after February 2022: people are making money,» the diplomat said.

We expect the government of Kyrgyzstan to pay attention to these issues. U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie

«We take into account that management has already established an interdepartmental structure to thoroughly study some of these transactions. In addition to all of the above, we provide training. We prefer to inform people in the government, in particular in the financial sector, other sectors of the economy about what we are targeting, why we are worried about it and what transactions they should be concerned about,» Lesslie Viguerie said.

«The goal is not to punish Kyrgyz companies, but to prevent the re-export of a very narrow category of goods. People, sometimes confused, think that the United States wants Kyrgyzstan to have no economic relations with Russia. It is not true. It would be absurd to ask Kyrgyzstan for this,» he concluded.