18:59
Bodies of Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in USA brought home

The bodies of Kyrgyzstanis killed in a traffic accident in Philadelphia (USA) were delivered to their homeland. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

«Together with the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States of America, as well as with the Kyrgyz diaspora, appropriate work was quickly carried out to deliver the bodies to the republic,» the ministry noted.

The road accident occurred on a highway in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) on March 3. Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/288718/
views: 184
