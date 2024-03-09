14:45
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Turkey on Culture Centers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law on the ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Turkey on the establishment and activities of culture centers, signed on June 9, 2021 in the city of Ankara. The press service of the head of state reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on February 7, 2024.

The agreement provides for the establishment by Kyrgyzstan and Turkey of culture centers on the territory of the two countries to promote the development of friendship relations and bilateral cooperation in the field of culture, science, education, providing support to compatriots living abroad in preserving their native language and national cultural identity, and on a mutual basis familiarizing themselves with language, history and culture of the states of the parties, establishing direct contacts and expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/288598/
views: 181
