Karakol wins Top 100 Stories, Green Destinations competition

At the world’s largest tourism exhibition ITB Berlin 2024, Karakol was announced as the winner in the People’s Choice Awards 2024 category of Green Destinations international sustainability platform. The competition’s website says.

In 2023, the city of Karakol, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and innovation in tourism, was recognized on the international stage by being listed as one of the top 100 successful sustainable destinations at the prestigious international Green Destinations 2023 competition. This competition brings together the best sustainable practices of destinations around the world.

Every year, at the international tourism exhibition ITB Berlin, the winners of various Green Destinations categories are announced, as well as the winners of two special categories, the People’s Choice Award and the ITB Earth Award.

According to the results of international online voting, in which thousands of people from all over the world took part, Karakol won the People’s Choice Award, gaining 2,892 votes! The victory was made possible thanks to the active support of the residents of Kyrgyzstan and other countries, who appreciated and supported Karakol’s efforts in the field of sustainable tourism.

The story of the Karakol tour guides, depicting their hard work, passion for their occupation and commitment to providing visitors with an unforgettable experience all year round, is a symbol of how the local community can inspire and attract tourists while adhering to the principles of sustainability.

«This success is the result of many years of joint work with our partners in Karakol destination. Receiving this important international award confirms the status of Karakol as one of the sustainable and attractive tourist destinations in the world, opening up new opportunities for its development and promotion at the international level,» Gulnura Dzhanybaeva, head of the Swiss WTK project, said.

The First Vice Mayor of Karakol city, Nurzhigit Tursunbekov, believes that Karakol has set an example that other destinations in Kyrgyzstan striving for sustainability can follow.