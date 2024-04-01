Sulaiman-Too information center opened in Kyrgyzstan

An information center was opened at Sulaiman-Too museum complex. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Sulaiman-Too information center was opened with the support and funding of the Ministry of Culture. The goal is to develop cultural tourism.

The opening of the center was dedicated to the 15th anniversary of inclusion of Sulaiman-Too in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the opening of the tourist season.

As part of the event, a temporary exhibition about the tourism potential of Sulaiman-Too was opened and a fair of tour operators was held.