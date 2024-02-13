18:53
USD 89.43
EUR 96.35
RUB 0.98
English

Bosogo information center for tourists opened in Osh city

An information center for tourists Bosogo was opened in Osh city. The Tourism Development Support Fund reported.

According to it, Bosogo information desk was opened at the airport of the southern capital.

«Here visitors will get advice on interesting locations to visit, contacts of hotels, guides and logistics companies, advice on a good cafe, get assistance in getting a SIM card and told how to draw up documents, if necessary,» the Fund said.

The organization added that Bosogo information desks are successfully operating in the building of the National History Museum in Bishkek and at Manas airport.

«There is also a 24-hour contact center with numbers 7000 and 0755007000 (for messages via W/A, Telegram). Over the past month, they have already served almost 4,000 requests,» the Fund added.
link: https://24.kg/english/286635/
views: 173
Print
Related
Two more RestPoints opened in south of Kyrgyzstan
French businessmen interested in development of ski tourism in Kyrgyzstan
Economy Minister calls on Kyrgyzstanis to treat tourists with respect
Osh city named best option for traveling from Moscow during New Year holidays
Regions of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan intend to develop cooperation in tourism
Andorra ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in the field of tourism
Tourist signs installed in Chui region
Winter tourist season opened in Karakol
Road signs for tourists installed in Naryn region
Two new Rest Points opened in south of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
13 February, Tuesday
17:57
Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan Ruler of Dubai is invited to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:38
Five cars of crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev sold at auction
17:25
Network for provision of intimate services for officials detected in Bishkek
16:58
Kyzyl-Kiya police officers rescue two children from burning apartment
16:48
Sadyr Japarov meets with Director of Newpath Partners