Tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan presented at exhibition in Minsk

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Belarus together with the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce took part in the traditional international tourism exhibition Vacation 2024 in the city of Minsk. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event was attended by representatives of near and far abroad countries, the diplomatic corps, travel agencies and companies.

A tourism pavilion of Kyrgyzstan has been organized at the international exhibition site, where participants were presented with information in the form of stands, photo and video materials and brochures.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Belarus Erbol Sultanbaev made a presentation about the tourism opportunities and potential of the country and invited guests and exhibition participants to visit Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan took part in the major international tourism exhibition Vacation 2024 for the first time.
