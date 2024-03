The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan promises to repair the road in Karakol leading to the ski resort. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the Ministry of Transport and Communications plans to lay asphalt there and begin construction of sidewalks and a bicycle path.

Preparation of design and estimate documentation has begun.

The gravel road, previously under the jurisdiction of local authorities, has been transferred to the balance of the Ministry of Transport.