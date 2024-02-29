14:27
UN General Assembly declares 2027 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism

UN General Assembly declared 2027 as International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism. Un News reported.

It is noted that Uzbekistan and the Maldives previously took the initiative to adopt the relevant resolution. Its text states that sustainable tourism, including ecotourism, is a multifaceted activity that can contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

«The resolution calls on UN Member States and the United Nations system to take effective action in the context of sustainable and resilient tourism, including ecotourism initiatives. It encourages all stakeholders to take advantage of the International Year to promote action at all levels, including through international cooperation, and support sustainable and resilient tourism as a means of promoting and accelerating sustainable development,» the statement says.

Although the tourism industry has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, the sector is recovering very quickly. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the turnover of the international tourism industry by the end of 2023 reached 88 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that as one of the largest sectors of the global economy, tourism has enormous potential to bring cultures closer together, create new opportunities and promote sustainable development.
