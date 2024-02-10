Two more RestPoints opened in south of Kyrgyzstan

Two new rest points have appeared in the south of Kyrgyzstan in places through which thousands of tourists pass. The Tourism Development Support Fund reported.

The first RestPoint is located next to the famous Uzgen minaret. Another one was opened right on the Bishkek-Osh highway in Barpy village, Suzak district.

There are four such points in the south of Kyrgyzstan now — in Barpy, Uzgen, Kara-Kul and Jalal-Abad.

The opening ceremony of new RestPoints in Uzgen and Barpy was attended by the Vice President of the Tourism Development Support Fund Bolotbek Dyikanbaev, representatives of the administrations of Osh and Jalal-Abad regions.

In addition, two new RestPoints are being prepared for opening in Issyk-Kul region.

«Modern and authentic rest points have already been appreciated by both tourists and Kyrgyzstanis themselves. The first RestPoint appeared last spring in Kemin at the turn to the bypass road, and everyone traveling to Issyk-Kul now has the opportunity to relax comfortably there. At the rest points you can charge your electric car and gadgets, drink coffee or tea, have a snack and take a shower. All RestPoints are located on popular and busy tourist routes and intercity routes,» the Fund notes.