Bicycle path of more than 14 kilometers to be built from Baytik village

A bicycle path with a length of more than 14 kilometers will be built in the mountains south of Bishkek. The Tourism Development Support Fund reported.

According to it, the bicycle path will run from the arch of Baytik village to Baytik mountain resort, in the construction of which the Fund is engaged.

The existing road, along which the bicycle path will be laid, will be asphalted (a section of 6 kilometers long). Of these, 350 meters will be laid anew.

Two bridges will be built across Ala-Archa river, one of them in the place of the existing one, the other one in the new location. They will also have a path for cyclists.

The project includes construction of parking lots and parking lots for bicycles. It was developed by Kyrgyzdortransproekt Design Institute at the request of the Fund. The project has already been approved, construction work will begin in the spring.