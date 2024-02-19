17:24
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Bicycle path of more than 14 kilometers to be built from Baytik village

A bicycle path with a length of more than 14 kilometers will be built in the mountains south of Bishkek. The Tourism Development Support Fund reported.

According to it, the bicycle path will run from the arch of Baytik village to Baytik mountain resort, in the construction of which the Fund is engaged.

The existing road, along which the bicycle path will be laid, will be asphalted (a section of 6 kilometers long). Of these, 350 meters will be laid anew.

Two bridges will be built across Ala-Archa river, one of them in the place of the existing one, the other one in the new location. They will also have a path for cyclists.

The project includes construction of parking lots and parking lots for bicycles. It was developed by Kyrgyzdortransproekt Design Institute at the request of the Fund. The project has already been approved, construction work will begin in the spring.
link: https://24.kg/english/287115/
views: 118
Print
Related
Bosogo information center for tourists opened in Osh city
Two more RestPoints opened in south of Kyrgyzstan
French businessmen interested in development of ski tourism in Kyrgyzstan
Economy Minister calls on Kyrgyzstanis to treat tourists with respect
Osh city named best option for traveling from Moscow during New Year holidays
Regions of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan intend to develop cooperation in tourism
Andorra ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in the field of tourism
Tourist signs installed in Chui region
Winter tourist season opened in Karakol
Road signs for tourists installed in Naryn region
Popular
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized
19 February, Monday
17:12
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
16:39
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
16:29
Bicycle path of more than 14 kilometers to be built from Baytik village
15:54
Principle of selection of football players for national team to be changed
15:39
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about plans to develop Kyrgyz Football Union