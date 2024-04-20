11:46
Construction of multidisciplinary hospital with 350 beds starts in Karakol

Construction of a multidisciplinary hospital with 350 beds began on the territory of the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

«The health of the country’s population is one of the main priorities of the National Development Program until 2026. Construction of a new regional hospital in Karakol will improve the quality of medical services provided to residents of the region,» the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

The hospital with a total area of 6,200 square meters will consist of five blocks — a surgical and traumatology department with an operating compartment, consultative and diagnostic, ENT, eye, therapeutic, oncology, children’s and other departments. It will have a laboratory, a dining room, and a laundry. A morgue, an oxygen station, a boiler room, and a generator room will be equipped on the territory of the hospital.

About 600 million soms were allocated for the construction. Completion of the project is planned for 2025.
