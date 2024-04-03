Number of tourists in Karakol increases by 20 percent in 2024

From mid-November 2023 to April 2024, about 200,000 people had a rest at the Karakol ski resort in Issyk-Kul region, and the number of tourists increased by about 20 percent. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the tourist police have summed up the results of the winter tourist season.

«During the season, only two incidents of loss of mobile phones of vacationers were registered. They were returned to the owners. In order to provide high-quality service to tourists, a call center has been organized at the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region to provide timely information on a safe and comfortable vacation. 54 requests were received. People were mainly interested in the location of the hotel and routes to vacation spots,» the statement says.