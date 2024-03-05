17:51
USD 89.43
EUR 96.98
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstani detained in Leningrad Oblast for fatal road accident

The alleged culprit of a fatal road accident that occurred in Vsevolozhsk district of Leningrad Oblast pf Russia was detained. Fontanka media outlet reports.

The alleged culprit is a 27-year-old taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan.

According to the main version, the driver of Skoda Rapid taxi turned around at a controlled intersection when the traffic light turned green, but did not give priority to KIA Sorento, which was moving towards him and straight to the green light. The KIA car crashed into the obstacle, overturned, and its driver died.

The investigators of Vsevolozhsk district opened a criminal case for violation of traffic rules under Part 3 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
link: https://24.kg/english/288335/
views: 112
Print
Related
Vendors from among Kyrgyzstanis go on strike in Yekaterinburg
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
Labour Ministry tells how migrants can obtain digital OMI certificate in Russia
Migrants in Russia informed about pension provision in EAEU
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term for bribing traffic police officer in Russia
Baby stays in Yekaterinburg hospital, mother deported to Kyrgyzstan
Drug dealers - citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Chelyabinsk
Kyrgyzstan’s teenagers left without care brought from Moscow
Russia to create digital profile of migrants
Three Kyrgyzstanis kidnap man in St. Petersburg and extort money
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
5 March, Tuesday
17:29
Woman and 3 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Osh region Woman and 3 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning...
17:11
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Ak Kalpak Day
17:05
Kyrgyzstani detained in Leningrad Oblast for fatal road accident
13:39
Personnel reshuffles take place in presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan
13:33
Chairman of National Commission on State Language resigns