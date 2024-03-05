Kyrgyzstani detained in Leningrad Oblast for fatal road accident

The alleged culprit of a fatal road accident that occurred in Vsevolozhsk district of Leningrad Oblast pf Russia was detained. Fontanka media outlet reports.

The alleged culprit is a 27-year-old taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan.

According to the main version, the driver of Skoda Rapid taxi turned around at a controlled intersection when the traffic light turned green, but did not give priority to KIA Sorento, which was moving towards him and straight to the green light. The KIA car crashed into the obstacle, overturned, and its driver died.

The investigators of Vsevolozhsk district opened a criminal case for violation of traffic rules under Part 3 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.