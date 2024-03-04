14:38
Suspected of fraud Bekzat Omurbekov taken into custody until May 1

Bekzat Omurbekov was placed in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek until May 1. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court reported.

By a court ruling dated March 3, the petition of the investigator of the Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district was granted. Preventive measure was applied to the accused in the form of detention until the end of the investigation, that is, until May 1.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the arrest of two men on suspicion of fraud, who, having gained trust, fraudulently, under the guise of allegedly having connections with the country’s leadership, took $50,000 under the pretext of employment as the head of one of the regions.
