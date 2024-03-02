14:20
Suspect in fraud detained in Bishkek

A fraud suspect was detained in Bishkek. The man promised positions to people citing connections with the country’s leadership. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, a citizen filed a statement with the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of the capital on June 21, 2023. He asked to take action against two men who, having gained trust, fraudulently, under the guise of allegedly having connections with the country’s leadership, took $50,000 from him under the pretext of employment as the head of one of the regions.

A criminal case was initiated into the fact under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, one of the suspects, 32, was identified and detained. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

As noted, one of the detainees is Bekzat Omurbekov, a close associate of Sadyr Japarov.

His possible involvement in committing similar crimes is being found out.

Citizens who have suffered from the criminal actions of the man or have any information are asked to call: 0700002020 or 102.
link: https://24.kg/english/288115/
views: 190
