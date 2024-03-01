13:23
Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study in Latvia

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and the State Education Development Agency of the Republic of Latvia announce the acceptance of applications for scholarships to study and participate in short-term summer school courses for the 2024-2025 academic year.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Education, complete guidelines for applying for a scholarship, including a list of required documents, information about the criteria, and a list of universities are available on www.studyinlatvia.lv .
link: https://24.kg/english/288025/
views: 149
