11:14
USD 89.42
EUR 96.93
RUB 0.98
English

Ten children with severe heart defects to be operated on in China annually

Every year 10 children from Kyrgyzstan suffering from severe heart defects will undergo surgery in China. Facebook account of the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova reports.

Four doctors arrived in Kyrgyzstan from China (Henan Province) headed by Wei Xiang, deputy secretary of the Party Committee, vice president of Xiongke Hospital, with whom the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova, Deputy Minister of Health Mederbek Ismailov, Director of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation Samudin Shabyraliev and others met.

«The parties discussed directions of bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare, in particular, exchange of experience between specialists of the two countries in various profiles,» the statement says.

Within the framework of the meeting, a Memorandum was signed between Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation and Xiongke Hospital on annual surgeries for 10 children of Kyrgyzstan with severe heart defects.

The parties also agreed to send a team of five Kyrgyz doctors to China for advanced training annually.
link: https://24.kg/english/288001/
views: 158
Print
Related
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov to visit China
Kyrgyz doctors master new surgery on eyes of premature babies
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
Private clinics to be inspected in Kyrgyzstan
Labour Ministry tells how migrants can obtain digital OMI certificate in Russia
$11.45 million to be spent on improvement of primary health care
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
Bone Marrow Transplantation Department to be opened at Dzhal Hospital
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
Popular
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
1 March, Friday
10:52
Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:09
Resident of Batken city robs six car service stations
10:04
Ten children with severe heart defects to be operated on in China annually
09:40
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum
09:35
6.6 billion soms allocated for irrigation in Kyrgyzstan since 2022
29 February, Thursday
17:11
Putin instructs to increase funding for Russian language promotion in CIS
17:00
Search at 24.kg: Court denies access of employees to office
16:42
Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan