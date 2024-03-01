Ten children with severe heart defects to be operated on in China annually

Every year 10 children from Kyrgyzstan suffering from severe heart defects will undergo surgery in China. Facebook account of the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova reports.

Four doctors arrived in Kyrgyzstan from China (Henan Province) headed by Wei Xiang, deputy secretary of the Party Committee, vice president of Xiongke Hospital, with whom the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova, Deputy Minister of Health Mederbek Ismailov, Director of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation Samudin Shabyraliev and others met.

«The parties discussed directions of bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare, in particular, exchange of experience between specialists of the two countries in various profiles,» the statement says.

Within the framework of the meeting, a Memorandum was signed between Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation and Xiongke Hospital on annual surgeries for 10 children of Kyrgyzstan with severe heart defects.

The parties also agreed to send a team of five Kyrgyz doctors to China for advanced training annually.