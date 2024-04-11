13:00
Kyrgyzstan’s ENT doctors perform unique surgeries jointly with Kazakh colleague

Doctors from the ENT Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare together with an otosurgeon from Kazakhstan, Professor Aigul Medeulova, performed unique operations on the hearing organs in children. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, a total of seven children with complex acquired and congenital pathologies were operated on.

«Operations on tympanoplasty, removal of congenital cholesteatoma, closure of the defect of the dura mater of the middle cranial fossa with bone wax and sanitizing operations on the middle ear with tympanoplasty were performed. The condition of children after surgery is stable, they are being prepared for discharge,» the ministry reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/291225/
views: 151
