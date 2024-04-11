Complex brain surgery performed on 8-year-old girl in Dzhal hospital

A unique operation on the brain has been performed in the Neurosurgery Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, an eight-year-old girl living in Jalal-Abad region was diagnosed with a space-occupying mass of the floor of the fourth ventricle of the brain. The surgery to remove the tumor — teratoma — was successful.

It turned out that the content of the teratoma was a piece of hair that had grown, apparently, during the period of the child’s life before admission to the National Center.

«The hair had a root at the bottom of the ventricle. This may have been due to an intrauterine developmental disorder. Continued hair growth would have threatened the patient’s health,» the ministry added.

Academician of the National Academy of Sciences, Professor Mitalip Mamytov and doctors of the Department of Neurosurgery headed by its head Bakyt Karachev participated in the surgery.