13:21
USD 89.12
EUR 94.98
RUB 0.95
English

China and Kyrgyzstan plan to build railway port together

China and Kyrgyzstan plan to build a railway port together. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that the delegation led by the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Temir Sariev visited Xi’an in China to discuss with partners the construction of a major railway port in the country.

Negotiations were held with the management of Xi’an Land Port, which coordinates cargo transportation flows between China, Central Asian countries, Russia and European countries. Possible construction of a similar land port on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic was on the agenda.

Earlier, the initiative to build a port was discussed by President Sadyr Japarov and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In their opinion, such a port could become a key point in creating ties between China, Central Asia and Europe.
link: https://24.kg/english/291647/
views: 208
Print
Related
Illegal import of trucks from China revealed with 7.5 million damage
Sadyr Japarov speaks for enhancing cooperation with XUAR
Kyrgyzstan - China border to be temporarily closed
Office of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan opened in Guangzhou
China and Central Asia have high potential for cooperation
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya signs cooperation agreement with Chinese corporation
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Kyrgyzstan creates brochure on exports to China
Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and China discuss liberalization of visa regime
Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone
Popular
Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards
World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
16 April, Tuesday
12:35
National Academy of Sciences needs radical reform - Sadyr Japarov National Academy of Sciences needs radical reform - Sad...
12:21
Bonetsky Laboratory fined 423 million soms
12:12
Dzhal microdistrict, Archa-Beshik residential area to have no water for 2 days
12:03
Heavy rains flood residential buildings in Jalal-Abad
11:11
Asian Wrestling Championship: Akzhol Makhmudov wins silver medal