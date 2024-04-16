China and Kyrgyzstan plan to build railway port together

China and Kyrgyzstan plan to build a railway port together. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that the delegation led by the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Temir Sariev visited Xi’an in China to discuss with partners the construction of a major railway port in the country.

Negotiations were held with the management of Xi’an Land Port, which coordinates cargo transportation flows between China, Central Asian countries, Russia and European countries. Possible construction of a similar land port on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic was on the agenda.

Earlier, the initiative to build a port was discussed by President Sadyr Japarov and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In their opinion, such a port could become a key point in creating ties between China, Central Asia and Europe.