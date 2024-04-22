Heart surgeries successfully performed in China on 10 children from Kyrgyzstan

Heart surgeries were successfully performed in China on ten children from Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the treatment of little Kyrgyzstanis was carried out at the Chest Surgery Hospital of Henan Province, China.

This became possible thanks to the cooperation and joint work of Ene-Balaga Tirek Foundation and the Hospital of Chest Surgery of Henan Province, as well as the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the People’s Republic of China.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musayeva took part in the discharge, during which on behalf of the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan, head of Ene-Balaga Tirek Aigul Japarova, she expressed gratitude to the government of Henan Province and the management of the hospital for organizing and performing free surgeries for Kyrgyz children.

It was reported earlier on the social media account of the First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic that annually 10 children from Kyrgyzstan suffering from severe heart defects will undergo operations in China.