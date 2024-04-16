11:03
Liver transplant operations to be performed at Osh State University

It is planned to perform liver transplant surgeries in the clinic of the Osh State University. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced during his visit to the university.

As the press center of the ministry noted, the first liver transplant operation in the clinic will be performed jointly with doctors from Turgut Ozal Medical Center of Turkey’s Inonu University.

«The number of citizens in need of human organ transplantation is increasing every year in our country. In this regard, an agreement was reached between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to provide assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic in organizing organ transplantation and training of Kyrgyz specialists. Today I got acquainted with the conditions created for liver transplant surgeries at the Osh State University clinic. Everything necessary is provided there, only some technical equipment has been ordered, the delivery of which is expected in May. God willing, liver transplant operations will be performed at the Osh State University clinic,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.
