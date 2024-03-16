11:56
Two children illegally adopted in Jalal-Abad and taken out of country

The prosecutor’s office of Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region revealed the fact of illegal issuance of birth certificates. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Inspection showed illegal adoption and taking two children out of the country.

A criminal case was initiated under Articles 379 «Forgery of documents», 185 «Illegal acts of adoption» and 188 «Illegal taking of a child out of the country» of the Criminal Code.

Employees of Kok-Serek Family Medicine Center issued certificates of childbirth to citizens K.N. and Ch.N. in Ala-Buka district on February 15 and July 15, 2022, on the basis of which two birth certificates were issued by the interregional division of the Population Registration Department of Aksy district.

However, only 56 births were registered in Kok-Serek aiyl okmotu in 2022, and K.N. and Ch.N. are not on the list of women who gave birth. The women were outside Kyrgyzstan at the time of birth registration and illegally adopted children under forged documents and took them out of Kyrgyzstan.

As a result, the requirements of articles 45 «Procedure for adoption of a child» and 47 «Inadmissibility of intermediary activities for commercial purposes in the adoption of children» of the Children Act were violated.

At present, investigation of the criminal case has been entrusted to Ala-Buka District Internal Affairs Department. Investigative measures are being carried out.
link: https://24.kg/english/289207/
views: 155
