French businessmen interested in development of ski tourism in Kyrgyzstan

French businessmen are interested in the projects of the Tourism Development Support Fund. The press service of the Fund reported.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kyrgyzstan Francois Delaus, the Attaché for Economic Affairs of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan Vincent Berger met with the team of the Fund headed by its acting president Kylychbek Rysaliev.

Ski resorts, which the Fund plans to build drew the French party’s attention. The guests noted that the projects are already known in France and there are even companies ready to enter the Kyrgyz market as part of the implementation of one of them.

«A big impetus to the development of interest in the Kyrgyz Republic, as the French diplomats said, was given by participation in one of the largest European tourism exhibitions IFTM Top Resa, which was held in Paris in October 2023. The Fund’s team presented the investment potential of Kyrgyzstan and held several productive meetings,» the Tourism Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The French side expressed their willingness to help in establishing contact between the Tourism Development Support Fund and the French Agency for Tourism Promotion. It is expected that the first meeting of the two agencies, dedicated to the exchange of experience in the field of sustainable tourism development, will be held in March in Germany on the margins of the tourism exhibition ITB Berlin.
