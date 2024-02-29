14:27
Cabinet Chairman promises Turkish business to create all conditions for work

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with representatives of Turkish companies who arrived in Bishkek to participate in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Mutual interest was noted in implementation of projects in the fields of light industry, medicine, pharmaceuticals and education.

Akylbek Japarov assured that the Kyrgyz side is ready to create all conditions for comfortable business in the territory of the republic for Turkish entrepreneurs.

«The meeting was a continuation of the negotiations held in Ankara as part of Akylbek Japarov’s official visit to Turkey,» the Cabinet said.
