Kyrgyz entrepreneurs visit St. Petersburg on business mission

Entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan came to St. Petersburg with a reverse business mission, within the framework of which they agreed on further joint work with St. Petersburg companies. The event was organized under the national projects «International Cooperation and Export» and «Small and Medium Enterprises,» the City Committee on Industrial Policy, Innovation and Trade reported.

«St. Petersburg companies Exp-Project, Medtechnika and Meditek. Znamya Truda agreed on possible further joint work with Kyrgyz partners. We are very pleased that the reverse business mission from the Kyrgyz Republic has become useful for St. Petersburg organizations, opening up new horizons for them. We look forward to the appearance of our manufacturers’ products in Kyrgyzstan and are absolutely confident that they will be as successful as in other markets,» they said.

Exp-Project expects that the instant mashed potatoes and potato starch it produces under Kartoshechka brand will become available to consumers in the Kyrgyz Republic. Meditek. Znamya Truda develops, patents and produces medical devices, which it plans to supply to hospitals and clinics in the republic. Medical products from Medtechnika also attracted business interest.

The goal of the national project «Small and Medium Enterprises and Support for Individual Entrepreneurial Initiatives» is to support business at all stages of its development: from the starting idea to expansion and export. The national project «International Cooperation and Export», in turn, is aimed at building new economic ties.
