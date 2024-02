The cost of Hajj for Kyrgyzstanis in 2024 will be about $3,750. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Citizens who previously transferred $2,000 must transfer the remaining $1,750 to RSK Bank from February 27 to March 4.

In 2023, Hajj cost citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic about $3,900. In 2022, the cost of the Hajj was $4,500.