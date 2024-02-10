17:25
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE

Head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, at the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will make a working visit to Dubai on February 12-13 to participate in the World Government Summit. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office, Muratbek Azymbakiev, said.

According to him, the summit will be held under the title «Shaping Future Governments» on topics such as transforming the work of government, artificial intelligence and new frontiers, rethinking development and the economy of the future, future society and education, sustainable development and new global shifts, urbanization and global priorities of healthcare.

The summit is expected to bring together heads of state and government, representatives from over 150 countries, as well as heads of international organizations and successful world leaders in various fields to discuss global priorities, trends. Issues of promoting international cooperation, sharing knowledge and best practices will be considered in order to find more effective solutions in serving humanity.

«Sadyr Japarov’s speech at the plenary session of the summit, bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership and representatives of UAE companies to discuss issues of bilateral partnership are planned,» Muratbek Azymbakiev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/286458/
views: 247
