Russia receives sanctioned technologies worth €450 million from EU for year

In the first nine months of 2023, the value of sanctioned technologies received by Russia from the European Union, which can be used in warfare, amounted to €450 million. Almost a quarter of the goods came directly from European countries, Bloomberg reports, citing officials and data on trade flows.

The media outlet does not specify what exactly refers to the sanctioned goods, which it calls «high-priority». After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Bloomberg writes, citing trade data, the volume of trade in these goods between the European Union and Russia decreased. However, exports of the same goods from European countries to third countries increased sharply. Through them, Russia received the same goods that did not come directly from Europe.

Bloomberg names Turkey, the UAE, Serbia and China, as well as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia among the states involved in the supplies that circumvented sanctions.

In addition, according to one of the media outlet’s sources, trade data show that some of the sanctioned goods were produced by subsidiaries and subcontractors of some European companies operating abroad. They then exported them to Russia — also through third countries.

The Kyiv School of Economics calculated that from January to October last year, Russia imported $8.77 billion worth of «combat goods.» The list of these goods is similar to the European Union’s «high-priority» goods, Bloomberg reports.

Related news Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list

Representatives of the European Commission did not respond to the media outlet’s request for comment.

In late January 2024, Bloomberg reported that in the first nine months of 2023, despite the sanctions, Russia imported U.S. and European chips worth $1.2 billion.

On February 23, the European Union introduced the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, timed to coincide with the second anniversary of the start of hostilities in Ukraine. Among other things, it envisages tougher restrictive measures against companies in third countries that supply equipment to Russia, Meduza reported.