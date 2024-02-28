11:19
USD 89.43
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Russia receives sanctioned technologies worth €450 million from EU for year

In the first nine months of 2023, the value of sanctioned technologies received by Russia from the European Union, which can be used in warfare, amounted to €450 million. Almost a quarter of the goods came directly from European countries, Bloomberg reports, citing officials and data on trade flows.

The media outlet does not specify what exactly refers to the sanctioned goods, which it calls «high-priority». After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Bloomberg writes, citing trade data, the volume of trade in these goods between the European Union and Russia decreased. However, exports of the same goods from European countries to third countries increased sharply. Through them, Russia received the same goods that did not come directly from Europe.

Bloomberg names Turkey, the UAE, Serbia and China, as well as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia among the states involved in the supplies that circumvented sanctions.

In addition, according to one of the media outlet’s sources, trade data show that some of the sanctioned goods were produced by subsidiaries and subcontractors of some European companies operating abroad. They then exported them to Russia — also through third countries.

The Kyiv School of Economics calculated that from January to October last year, Russia imported $8.77 billion worth of «combat goods.» The list of these goods is similar to the European Union’s «high-priority» goods, Bloomberg reports.

Related news
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
Representatives of the European Commission did not respond to the media outlet’s request for comment.

In late January 2024, Bloomberg reported that in the first nine months of 2023, despite the sanctions, Russia imported U.S. and European chips worth $1.2 billion.

On February 23, the European Union introduced the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, timed to coincide with the second anniversary of the start of hostilities in Ukraine. Among other things, it envisages tougher restrictive measures against companies in third countries that supply equipment to Russia, Meduza reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/287765/
views: 181
Print
Related
Russia to impose ban on export of gasoline for six months
About 450 branches of Russian companies opened in Kyrgyzstan
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
Putin thanks Sadyr Japarov for his attention to Russian language development
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Rustam Minnikhanov
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Tatarstan
Russia and Kyrgyzstan suppress channel for distribution of counterfeit dollars
Sadyr Japarov to have bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin in Tatarstan
Sadyr Japarov to attend opening of Games of Future sports show in Kazan
Kyrgyzstan and EU intend to continue mutual cooperation
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
28 February, Wednesday
11:09
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Injured are at recovery stage Bishkek HPP breakdown: Injured are at recovery stage
10:18
Ropeway: Implementation of project discussed at Bishkek City Hall
10:02
Bishkek Department of Internal Affairs receives over 100 calls about phone fraud
09:45
Electronic system of classification of convicts to appear in Kyrgyzstan
09:38
Man detained with drugs worth 200,000 soms in Issyk-Kul region
27 February, Tuesday
17:50
Organized crime group member detained with drugs in Talas