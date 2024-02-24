15:24
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list

The United States has imposed sanctions against more than 500 individuals and entities in Russia and other countries. One company from Kyrgyzstan was included in the list — UCON COMPANY LLC.

It is noted that the restrictions were imposed «for activities in the sector of the Russian economy intended to support the Russian military-industrial base.» The company was included in the category of «secondary sanctions».

According to the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic, the LLC has foreign participation. It was registered in 2022. Wholesale non-specialized trade is indicated as its main activity.
link: https://24.kg/english/287529/
views: 83
Print
Related
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with US National Security Council representatives
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay $355 million in civil fraud trial
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Sadyr Japarov sends response letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes letter to Sadyr Japarov
Representatives of UK Foreign Office's Sanctions Directorate to visit Kyrgyzstan
EU provides Kyrgyzstan with list of goods imports of which is closely monitored
U.S. visas for 10 years: Embassy spokesperson comments on information
EU imposes sanctions against Putin's niece and Medvedev's son
U.S. visa validity period for Kyrgyzstanis to be increased from 5 to 10 years
Popular
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language
Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
24 February, Saturday
15:03
Kazarman - Aktalchat road section closed for traffic Kazarman - Aktalchat road section closed for traffic
14:55
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
14:45
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
14:36
Digital Development Ministry proposes to create new state institution
14:27
Nikol Pashinyan announces suspension of Armenia's participation in CSTO