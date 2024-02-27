11:39
Uzbekistan increases electricity restrictions

Daily electricity production in Uzbekistan slightly decreased on February 25, the volume of restrictions on electricity supply was increased. Gazeta.uz reported, citing the Ministry of Energy of the republic.

During peak load hours, restrictions on electricity supply were imposed of up to 600 megawatts (in previous days — no more than 550 megawatts), which is associated with a drop in gas pressure and a multiple increase in demand for electricity.

Until the situation stabilizes, some restrictions may also be imposed during peak hours on Monday, February 26, the ministry warned.

Gas consumption rose to 157.2 million cubic meters. At the same time, Uzbekistan gradually began lifting restrictions on work of methane gas stations in the country from February 22. At least 3,899 cubic meters of gas was supplied to the population and social facilities through 609 (out of 1,517) gas stations.
link: https://24.kg/english/287673/
views: 184
