The famous Turkish chef CZN Burak will visit Kyrgyzstan. UMMA magazine reported on social media.

Burak Ozdemir owns a chain of restaurants in different countries. He became an internet star by posting and showcasing his signature dishes on social media. The «king of giant dishes» also actively supports and helps charitable and social initiatives around the world.

CZN Burak will visit Kyrgyzstan for the first time on March 18-19 to participate in the social and charity Ramadan Tent project.