Team of doctors from Kyrgyzstan masters bone marrow transplantation in Turkey

The medical team of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare is mastering the technology of bone marrow transplantation in Turkey. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The team consists of eight specialists — doctors, laboratory assistants and nurses. The training takes place within the framework of a signed agreement between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Turkish Inonu University on cooperation.

«The medical team will be trained and will master the technology of bone marrow transplantation. The university clinic performs organ transplantation operations, including bone marrow, for both adults and children,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health recalled that on January 11-12, the head of the department, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, visited the Turkish Inonu University, the clinic of which is one of the top 5 institutions for organ transplantation, after which he signed a cooperation agreement.

Earlier, the ministry reported that a bone marrow transplantation department would be opened at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.