10:29
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Team of doctors from Kyrgyzstan masters bone marrow transplantation in Turkey

The medical team of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare is mastering the technology of bone marrow transplantation in Turkey. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The team consists of eight specialists — doctors, laboratory assistants and nurses. The training takes place within the framework of a signed agreement between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Turkish Inonu University on cooperation.

«The medical team will be trained and will master the technology of bone marrow transplantation. The university clinic performs organ transplantation operations, including bone marrow, for both adults and children,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health recalled that on January 11-12, the head of the department, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, visited the Turkish Inonu University, the clinic of which is one of the top 5 institutions for organ transplantation, after which he signed a cooperation agreement.

Earlier, the ministry reported that a bone marrow transplantation department would be opened at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.
link: https://24.kg/english/287502/
views: 101
Print
Related
Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey agree on advantages in bilateral transportation
Another free kidney transplant surgery to be performed in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov visits injured in helicopter crash, Bishkek HPP breakdown
Akylbek Japarov visits several large companies in Ankara
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Victims continue to receive treatment in Turkey
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of Turkey’s business
Doctors transplant kidney to girl free of charge in Bishkek, patient discharged
Kidney transplant: Doctors from National Hospital to undergo training in Turkey
Popular
NGO law: Provision on criminal liability removed from document NGO law: Provision on criminal liability removed from document
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia
24 February, Saturday
10:08
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending f...
09:54
RSF: Law on foreign agents - new threat to NGOs and media
09:47
Team of doctors from Kyrgyzstan masters bone marrow transplantation in Turkey
09:41
Migrant remittances to GDP ratio decreases in Kyrgyzstan
09:14
National Bank revokes licenses of Qiwi wallet, CONTACT money transfer system
22 February, Thursday
17:29
Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia for social media posts
17:18
CEC terminates powers of two deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
16:47
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan
16:34
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with coach of national football team
16:26
Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained