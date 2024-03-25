14:08
About 200 Kyrgyzstanis are in line for free kidney transplantation

About 200 people are on the waiting list for a free kidney transplantation. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, seven free surgeries have been performed, and several more patients are currently undergoing the preparatory process.

«The other day we will also start bone marrow transplantation and then liver transplantation,» the minister said.

President Sadyr Japarov ordered free kidney transplants to Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis. To date, more than 2,500 citizens receive it in the country.

The Ministry of Health reported that citizens can ask all questions regarding kidney transplantation on the basis of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare from Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Head of the Nephrology Department Nasira Beishebaeva — 0700627716;
  • Head of Transplantology Department Mirbek Baizakov — 0550227701.
