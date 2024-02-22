17:12
USD 89.43
EUR 96.57
RUB 0.97
English

Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until April 4

The founder of Elite House construction company, Timur Faiziev, will remain in custody until April 4. The press service of the Bishkek City Court informed 24.kg news agency.

The investigators requested an extension of the arrest period. The investigating judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court granted the request.

Timur Faiziev was charged under Article 222 «Money Laundering» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was detained in October 2023.

Earlier, in May 2021, there was an attempt to bring Timur Faiziev to criminal liability. However, he was outside the capital and was put on the wanted list. The entrepreneur was suspected of complicity in corruption when obtaining land plots in Bishkek, as well as in illegal construction.
link: https://24.kg/english/287449/
views: 174
Print
Related
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan
Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained
Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation Akhror Iminov extended
Deputy Minister of Labour Ulan Chanachev detained
Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained
Ex-head of Jalal-Abad temporary detention facility detained
Ex-head of Tax Service Department for Panfilov district detained
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Meat market managers detained for tax evasion
Two men extort $2,000 from local resident in Osh city
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
22 February, Thursday
16:47
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhsta...
16:34
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with coach of national football team
16:26
Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained
15:51
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until April 4
15:39
Underground casino closed in Bishkek, organizer detained