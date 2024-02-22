17:12
Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation Akhror Iminov extended

Term of detention of the Vice-President of the Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan Akhror Iminov was extended. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Akhror Iminov will be kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until April 4.

The vice-president of the Wrestling Federation is suspected of financing members of the organized crime group of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev. He was detained as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 261 «Creation of an organized group or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In mid-November, Akhror Iminov was released from the pre-trial detention center on his own recognizance, but was detained again later.
