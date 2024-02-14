Euro depreciates by 50-70 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan

Euro exchange rate dropped by 50-70 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. In addition, tenge also depreciated a little.

Today, euro is bought for 95-96 soms, sold for 96-97 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 96.3072 soms (0.05 percent drop).

The buying rate of the Kazakh tenge today is 0.13-0.139 soms, the selling rate is 0.201-0.209 soms. The official exchange rate is 0.1996 soms (0.3 percent drop).

The Russian ruble balances at a level equal to the Kyrgyz som. Today it is bought for 0.965-0.975 soms, sold for 0.995-1.005 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 0.982 soms (0.11 percent drop).

The US dollar exchange rate remains stable. It is bought for 89.3-89.4 soms, sold for 89.7-89.72 soms with the official exchange rate at 89.43 soms.