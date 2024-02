The former head of the Department of Inspections of the Tax Service for Panfilov district, T. Aduchiev, was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, T. Aduchiev is suspected of abuse of office and evasion of taxes in the amount of 63 million soms.

It was established that T. Aduchiev, working in the Tax Service and entering into a corruption conspiracy with representatives of business entities, organized a tax evasion scheme by creating false companies using fake invoices, which were engaged in the import of goods through Chaldovar checkpoint from the EAEU countries.

T. Aduchiev was detained and placed in the pre-trial detention center.

Measures are being taken to identify other persons involved and to compensate for damage to the state.