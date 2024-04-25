11:55
USD 88.85
EUR 94.92
RUB 0.96
English

Five Tax Service inspectors detained for taking bribes from entrepreneurs

Five inspectors of the State Tax Service were detained for systemic corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As part of a criminal case initiated for taking a bribe, officials of the State Tax Service Department under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek were detained.

The employees of the Tax Service systematically took money from entrepreneurs to speed up and resolve certain tax issues in a specially designated place where there were no surveillance cameras.

The investigation documented numerous facts of receiving money from business entities.

The detained five State Tax Service inspectors were placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Appropriate measures are being taken to identify and prosecute other officials of the State Tax Service involved in the corruption scheme.
link: https://24.kg/english/292550/
views: 183
Print
Related
189 million soms of “tax on Google” paid in Kyrgyzstan
Tax Service launches new services for interaction with business
Tax Service launches service for automatic registration with Social Fund
Ex-head of Tax Service Department for Panfilov district detained
Kyrgyzstan launches service for online registration of entrepreneurs
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan to stop on-site audits from 2024
Five tax officials responsible for tax collection at Dordoi market detained
Entrepreneurs at Kara-Suu market to be exempt from using cash registers
Almost 100,000 entrepreneurs use electronic consignment notes in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 200 billion soms in taxes and payments collected in 2023
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
25 April, Thursday
11:48
Amnesty International assesses human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan Amnesty International assesses human rights situation...
11:29
Death of baby in Bishkek: Obstetrician detained for selling baby
10:23
Agreement for avoidance of double taxation signed with Azerbaijan
10:13
International Medical University lecturer detained for extortion
09:52
Elevator for people with disabilities installed in Bayalinov Library
24 April, Wednesday
17:52
Almost 7 tons of smuggled walnuts detained in Batken
17:44
Kempir-Abad case: Relatives of detainees hold peaceful rally