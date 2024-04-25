Five Tax Service inspectors detained for taking bribes from entrepreneurs

Five inspectors of the State Tax Service were detained for systemic corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As part of a criminal case initiated for taking a bribe, officials of the State Tax Service Department under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek were detained.

The employees of the Tax Service systematically took money from entrepreneurs to speed up and resolve certain tax issues in a specially designated place where there were no surveillance cameras.

The investigation documented numerous facts of receiving money from business entities.

The detained five State Tax Service inspectors were placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Appropriate measures are being taken to identify and prosecute other officials of the State Tax Service involved in the corruption scheme.