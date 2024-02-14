18:59
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey agree on advantages in bilateral transportation

A protocol on amendments to the agreement on the international automobile route between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey has been signed. The decision was made at the 11th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission. The Ministry of Transport reported.

Thanks to this, road carriers of the two countries will get advantages in bilateral and transit transportation of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Turkey and from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan without obtaining international permit forms.

«This historic event is considered a great achievement, particularly in the transportation industry. The decision is expected to contribute to the growth of trade between the two states,» the Ministry of Transport said.
