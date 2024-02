Two men were detained for extortion in Osh city. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

They used threats to extort $2,000 from a local resident.

«The man was put in a Honda Fit car, taken to the area of an asphalt concrete plant and, using force, they took away $600. The men demanded to prepare the remaining amount,» the statement says.

During the investigation, two citizens, 33, were detained. They were placed in the temporary detention center in Osh. Measures are being taken to detect other facts of extortion on the part of the detainees.