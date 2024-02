Journalist Ali Ergeshov was detained at Manas International Airport. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the journalist was detained thanks to CCTV cameras with facial recognition function.

«Ali Ergeshov was detained by order of Jalal-Abad City Court as part of a criminal case initiated for hooliganism in May last year,» the statement says.

Earlier, Ali Ergeshov published a video message on social media, telling about his arrest. The journalist believes that this is due to his professional activities.