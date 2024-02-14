Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024

Construction of a new border post, which will connect Uzbekistan with Kyrgyzstan, has begun in Namangan region. UzA reports.

Uchkurgan border customs post is located on the 10th kilometer of Uchurgan — Madaniyat road, near Buston mahalla in Uchkurgan district.

Similar work is being carried out in Jalal-Abad region, where Kengsay customs post is being built near Kyzyl-Tuu village.

Opening of the customs border posts will contribute to convenience for residents of Uchkurgan district, and will also contribute to the development of the economy, logistics and service sector of Namangan region, the statement says.

«The work will serve to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the Uzbek and Kyrgyz peoples, as well as the development of comprehensive cooperation,» the khokim of Namangan region Shavkat Abdurazzokov said.

Commissioning of Uchkurgan and Kengsay border customs posts is planned for 2024.